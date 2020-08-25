Watertown man arrested in connection with paintball damage

By 7 News Staff | August 25, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 6:04 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 25 year old Watertown man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into paintball damage around the city.

City police charged Tajemar Brandon of 224 Sherman Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He allegedly caused paintball damage to a Union Street building.

Police said they've been investigating complaints about houses, vehicles and people being hit with paintballs since Saturday.

A gray Chrysler 300 was seen fleeing the area of some of these incidents.

On Saturday night, police said a suspect drove by an apartment house located 134 Union Street and shot it several times with paintballs, which caused damage to the interior of the building.

Police said they located a gray Chrysler 300 sedan, which was towed to the station for the investigation.

Brandon was issued a ticket to appear in city court.

If anyone has additional information about the paintballs, they’re asked to call police at 315-782-2233.

