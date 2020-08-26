Alleged burglary nets suspect 2 small tools

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Colton man is accused of stealing two screwdrivers after breaking into a town of Pierrepont home while the owners were there.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 31year old Jonathan LaValley allegedly smashed the front window of the Sturtevant Road home, went inside, and stole the screwdrivers.
The homeowners reported a burglary in progress and deputies arrived in time to arrest LaValley in the driveway.
He was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny.
He was arraigned and held in county jail without bail.
