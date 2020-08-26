Angel M. Ouimet, 98, of Massena

Angel was born on June 28, 1922 in Saint-Sylvère, Quebec Canada the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Loretta (LeBlanc) Deshaies. Angel was a graduate from Massena High School, later on October 11, 1941 she married James H. Ouimet at The Church of The Sacred Heart officiated by the late Rev. Timothy P. Holland. Mr. Ouimet predeceased her on June 1, 1987. Together they raised two sons, and five daughters; Donald Ouimet of Wantage, NJ; Robert and Linda of Athens, GA; Linda and Thomas Sweet of Huddleston, VA; Cynthia Halstead of Hope Mills, NC; Mary and Robert Provost and Carol and Fred Foster both of Massena, NY. She is also survived by a sister Rita Wright of Canton, NY along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Five stepchildren; Dwight; William; Christopher; Gerard Julien and Simone Cousineau along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers; Germain Edwards, Dora Catanzarite, John, Fred and Joseph “Willie” Deshaies along with a daughter Shirley Douillet and a daughter in-law Dawn Ouimet.