Angel M. Ouimet, 98, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Angel M. Ouimet, age 98, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter Mary. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Private calling hours will be held at the convenience of the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church Monday with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Those in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Angel was born on June 28, 1922 in Saint-Sylvère, Quebec Canada the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Loretta (LeBlanc) Deshaies. Angel was a graduate from Massena High School, later on October 11, 1941 she married James H. Ouimet at The Church of The Sacred Heart officiated by the late Rev. Timothy P. Holland. Mr. Ouimet predeceased her on June 1, 1987. Together they raised two sons, and five daughters; Donald Ouimet of Wantage, NJ; Robert and Linda of Athens, GA; Linda and Thomas Sweet of Huddleston, VA; Cynthia Halstead of Hope Mills, NC; Mary and Robert Provost and Carol and Fred Foster both of Massena, NY. She is also survived by a sister Rita Wright of Canton, NY along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Five stepchildren; Dwight; William; Christopher; Gerard Julien and Simone Cousineau along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers; Germain Edwards, Dora Catanzarite, John, Fred and Joseph “Willie” Deshaies along with a daughter Shirley Douillet and a daughter in-law Dawn Ouimet.
She later married Emile Julien on October 23, 1991 at St. Mary’s Church with the late Rev. Floyd “Jerry” Bleaux presiding. Emile predeceased her on May 18, 1997. Angel was the owner/manager of Jim’s Tavern located on Liberty Ave. in Massena. She was a past member of The Women of the Moose, where she obtained one of the highest honors the “College of Regents”, she also belonged to the Massena Senior Citizens, was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and was versed in American Sign Language.
Memorial contribution may be acknowledged with Hospice and palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley;
Online condolence and memories are welcomed by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.