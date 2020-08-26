CBP officers stop man allegedly trying to cross border with drugs

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Canadian resident faces a felony drug possession charge after he was stopped trying the enter the U.S. from Canada at the Massena Port of Entry on Tuesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers say they seized .28 grams of fentanyl, hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia from the 27-year-old man.
Officers say a CBP canine enforcement officer and his canine partner allegedly found a smoking pipe with narcotics residue in the man’s vehicle. Officers say they searched the man and found the fentanyl and the needles.
The suspect was turned over to New York State Police and charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.
