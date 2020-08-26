Cool & sunny with low humidity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It should be a beautiful, sunny day, just a bit cooler than we’re used to.
Temperatures started around 50 and will climb into the upper 60s.
Rain showers are expected to start up overnight and continue off and on through Thursday.
Downpours could be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible. Winds could gust from 25 to 30 miles per hour.
It will be on the humid side and highs will be in the low 70s.
It will be partly sunny and 75 on Friday.
Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly sunny on Sunday and sunny on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days.
It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Tuesday.
