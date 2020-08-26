Cuomo, Zucker criticize CDC guideline changes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State officials are calling recent changes to CDC COVID-19 guidelines “indefensible.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and health commissioner Howard Zucker addressed revised guidelines that no longer recommend a COVID-19 test for someone who was in close contact with someone who tested positive.
“This is indefensible from a public health point of view,” Zucker said.
The governor called the revised guidelines “political propaganda.”
Cuomo claimed President Donald Trump is using the new guidelines to reduce the number of tests.
Trump has repeatedly said that the country’s high coronavirus numbers are the result of the high number of tests, something that many health experts have refuted.
Cuomo also criticized the CDC’s reversal of its recommendation for people coming from hot-spot countries to quarantine for 14 days.
The governor said the president is trying to downplay the pandemic as part of his reelection campaign.
“He’s using the CDC as his political rhetorical device,” Cuomo said.
The governor said he has asked other health experts about the new CDC guidelines and “none of them recommend following it.”
State officials also released New York’s most recent COVID-19 numbers.
Three people died from the disease Tuesday, 492 people were hospitalized, 136 in intensive care, and 54 on vetilators.
Of the 71,000 people tested, .79 percent were positive. That marks the 19th straight day the rate has been below 1 percent.
