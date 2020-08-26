Driver spotlight: Fire Swamp

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - I have adopted a favorite driver at Can-Am Speedway this season.
His name is Fire Swamp from Hogansburg. Despite a young age, he's putting together an impressive resume at the LaFargeville track.
The talented driver is just 14 years old, although he talks and acts like an adult.
He drives like an adult, too. He has won two Limited Sportsman features at Can-Am and one at Brockville.
I was riding a bike at 14. He was starting his racing career.
Watch the video for Mel’s conversation with the young driver.
