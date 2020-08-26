Fort Drum earns prestigious award

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Department of Defense has named Fort Drum a winner of the 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence.
“When we receive an honor such as this, it is a reflection of our entire installation and the community as a whole,” said Col. Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander, in a news release. “Everyone contributes – our civilian workforce, leaders, Soldiers, family members, and volunteers. It is a collective effort, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who lives and works at Fort Drum.”
The Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence recognizes the outstanding and innovative performances of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.
Award nominees were selected based on performance criteria such as mission support, energy and environment, unit morale, safety and health, communications and security.
Fort Drum achieved key milestones in energy resiliency, to include 100-percent renewable energy sustainability, two power-source redundancy and 14-day generator capacity. The post saved $1.9 million by establishing an After-Action Review facility within a repurposed furniture store and food court, using Public Works personnel on the project instead of contracting the work.
Additionally, solar walls installed at 53 facilities project an annual natural gas savings of $32,000 and the Fort Drum Recycling Program reused 215,000 gallons of oil and 8,000 gallons of antifreeze.
Among the quality-of-life initiatives, a “Spouses Welcome” event was established to help acclimate new community members to Fort Drum, and the Military Family Life Consultant (MFLC) program provides confidential, non-medical counseling services for Soldiers and family members.
Fort Drum also implemented innovative programs and best practices to develop Soldier and civilian leaders, such as Team Member Orientation, LEADER Program, Teamwork and Respect Unit Strength Training (TRUST) and a hands-on Supervisor Development Course.
The selection process also considers previous award recognition. In 2019, Fort Drum was the recipient of the Army Partnership Award and the Secretary of the Army Environmental Award (for environmental restoration), was named a Great American Defense Community and received honorable mention as an Army Community of Excellence.
According to the DoD, each of the winning installations will receive a commemorative trophy and flag, and a congratulatory letter from the president.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.