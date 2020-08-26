Free Narcan training to be offered in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday, August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Seaway Valley Prevention Council is observing the day by offering free Narcan, also known as naloxone, training in St. Lawrence County.
Bill Doyle of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the training.
It will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the following locations:
Ogdensburg
In front of the movie theater at the corner of State and Ford streets
Massena
56 Main Street between the Town Hall and Horizons Youth Clubhouse
Potsdam
Ives Park Gazebo
Canton
Canton Village Park on Park Street
