Free Narcan training to be offered in St. Lawrence County

By Diane Rutherford | August 26, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 2:43 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday, August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Seaway Valley Prevention Council is observing the day by offering free Narcan, also known as naloxone, training in St. Lawrence County.

Bill Doyle of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the training.

It will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the following locations:

Ogdensburg

In front of the movie theater at the corner of State and Ford streets

Massena

56 Main Street between the Town Hall and Horizons Youth Clubhouse

Potsdam

Ives Park Gazebo

Canton

Canton Village Park on Park Street

