Kenneth F. Baker, 94, of Watertown

As a young adult, Mr. Baker delivered groceries for the A&P Grocery Store. He began his long career with the Jefferson County Probation Department in 1954. After serving as a Probation Officer for eight years, he was appointed to Director of the Department in 1962. He served as Director for twenty-nine years. He retired in 1991 after serving a total of thirty-seven years with the Department. In June, 2017 the Department paid tribute to Mr. Baker for his many years of service while commemorating their 106th anniversary. Mr. Baker also served on the Board of Directors for Credo, the Watertown Golf Club, and the Children’s Home of Jefferson County. In 2015 he was one of the recipients of the Children’s Home Committed Community Partners Award. His service to the Children’s Home totaled four decades. He was also active in the Republican Party, a life member of the American Legion Post 61, and a life member of the Northside Improvement League.