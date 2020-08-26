Linda L. DeCilles, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Linda L. DeCilles, 65, of Bronson Street, passed away August 8, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Linda was born July 11, 1955, in Watertown, daughter of Richard and Carolyn (Putnel) LaRock. She attended Immaculate Heart Central. Linda was employed by the Impossible Dream Thrift Shop for many years.
Linda was known by all to be a non-judgmental, an unconditional and loving friend. She will be sorely missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing her. Linda had a great love for the outdoors and nature.
Surviving are a daughter, Sarah Miles, Watertown, a son, Matthew, Watertown, her mother Carolyn, Florida, sisters Patricia and Debra, Florida, brother, Donald, Colorado, a step-son Ahmed DePuy, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Online condolences may be may to www.dlcalarco.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.