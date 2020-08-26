Morning Checkup: get your flu shot

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With two severe respiratory illnesses about to collide, some experts are calling it “a perfect storm.”
Samaritan Medical Center’s Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn explained that getting a flu shot is particularly important during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are really being very encouraging of our patients to get their flu shots early this year,” he said during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
He said a flu shot in September should last through the end of the flu season in March.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.