Once-powerful NY lawmaker due to surrender for prison term

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is about to begin serving time for his corruption conviction.
The 76-year-old is due to report on Wednesday to a federal prison in Otisville, New York, after being sentenced earlier this year to 6 1/2 years behind bars in a corruption case that toppled him from his position as one of the state’s most powerful politicians.
A 2015 conviction was overturned on appeal but Silver was convicted again in 2018.
Silver has blamed his demise on a corrupting sense of entitlement that developed as he rose high in state government over many years.
There was no immediate comment from his lawyers about the surrender.
