Patricia Houston Venier, age 95, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Patricia Houston Venier, age 95, of Gansevoort, NY and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 9:00AM at Ogdensburgh Cemetery with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Mrs. Venier passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Patricia is survived by four sons, James Venier and his wife, Mary, of Massena, NY, David Venier and his companion, Sharron, of Massena, NY; Thomas Venier and his wife, Paula, of St. Augustine, Florida; Robert Venier and his wife, Heidi, of Long Valley, NJ; two daughters, Kathryn Venier and her husband, Slavko, Boonton Township, New Jersey; Jean Casey and her husband, John, Garden City, NY; nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and cousins.