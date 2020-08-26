Philip H. Warriner, “Pa”, 85, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Philip H. Warriner, “Pa”, 85, peacefully passed away at his home with his family by his side on August 25, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and in keeping with his family’s wishes there will be no public services at this time as they will honor Pa’s life privately.
Philip was born in Potsdam on March 31, 1935; only child of the late Henry and Laura (Newtown) Warriner. On October 13, 1956 he married Shirley Trudell at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence. They shared a blessed union together and for 63 years they referred to each other as ‘Love’.
Shortly after their marriage Pa joined the US ARMY, proudly serving as Military Police and earning an honorable discharge in 1962.
For 36 years he worked at Reynolds Metals in Massena, retiring as a cryo lab technician. He was also a member of the Massena Amvets and NRA.
A true outdoorsman, Pa enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Those who knew and loved him best recall he was that of a ‘gentle giant’ showing affection in his own special way.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; 4 children, Sue Yaddow of Brasher Falls, Randy Warriner of Lisbon, Philip Warriner Jr., of Brasher Falls, Steven (Sharon) Warriner of Brasher Falls; 2 grandchildren, Gabriel and MacKenzie Warriner; and there will always be a special place in his heart for his feline friend, Mrs. Brown.
