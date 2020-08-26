Tri-county region reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 2 new cases Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 231 cases of COVID-19 and performed 16,131 tests.
No one is hospitalized, 7 people are in mandatory isolation, 27 are in mandatory quarantine and another 514 are in precautionary quarantine.
Lewis County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
During the investigation of the 59th case, health officials added an additional place and time for possible exposure.
They already want to hear from people who had been at the Cottage Inn in Copenhagen between 4:45 and 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 and at Crossroads Tavern in Naumburg between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21.
They added the Cottage Inn in Copenhagen on Friday, August 21 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.
People who visited either establishment at those times should call Public Health at 315-376-5108. People may get an auto recording that will direct them to leave a voicemail with their name and phone number. Public Health will then follow up as soon as possible.
There are now 2 people in isolation; 65 are under quarantine.
The county has performed 7,696 tests on 4,254 people. There were negative results for 7,625 and results are pending for 12 more.
Since the pandemic began, 57 people in Lewis County with COVID-19 have recovered.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case Wednesday for a total of 265.
Four cases are described as active.
Officials said no one is hospitalized and 257 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 40,365 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
