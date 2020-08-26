OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Walter B. Hovendon, 94, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away the morning of August 24, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center with his son and daughter by his side.
Walter was born November 5, 1925 in Lancaster, PA, to the late Walter and Mary Hovendon. He was known by many of his closest friends and family as “Toie” and lived most of his life in Watertown and Ogdensburg. He was married to Nancy O’Neil on July 3, 1954, and they enjoyed 53 years of devoted marriage until her passing in 2007.
Toie was a member of the United States Navy and a World War II veteran, serving his country from 1944-1946 and being awarded the American Theater Campaign Medal, the Asiatic–Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. He also gave back to his community closer to home. As a baseball coach, he led his teams to win several Watertown city championships. He served as an usher for many years at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Waddington, where he was a parishioner as well. Additionally, he donated over 50 gallons (360 pints) of blood through the Red Cross during his lifetime.
Following his military service, Toie worked his entire career for the New York Telephone Company (later Verizon) as a lineman, a line and cable foreman, a salesman, and a plant engineer, retiring in 1985.
Toie’s 35-year retirement was spent taking in the scenic views of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, where he enjoyed every precious moment surrounded by his dearest friends and family — particularly his wife Nancy and the O’Neil family. Pillar Point, where Nancy and Toie raised their children every summer and later created fond memories with their grandchildren, will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the Hovendons. Fridays at the lake or river were always extra special, with Toie hosting friends and relatives for his locally famous beer-battered fish fries.
Toie was a humble, soft-spoken, kind, and sometimes stern man who ensured his grandchildren would not go through life without a firm handshake. He had a taste for spicy foods, and a sweet tooth as well: Milky Ways were constantly replenished in the refrigerator, Peanut M&Ms were well stocked in a sealed glass dish in the living room (very difficult to break into without being detected!), and ice cream treats were even shared with the family dogs.
The hunting camp served as Toie’s safe haven, where he bonded with his sons and friends over timeless stories, belly-aching laughs, never-ending projects, and the occasional hunting expedition. Through sports, he taught his five children the importance of fundamentals and teamwork. These values have shone through in their adult lives and later were instilled in his grandchildren as well.
At 94 years of age, he led a meaningful and happy life, one that is to be celebrated. He will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate enough to know him.
Toie is survived by his five children, Linda (Hovendon) McAleer Fayetteville NY, Thomas Hovendon and wife Virginia Copenhagen, Walter Hovendon and wife Teresa Leavery Watertown, Joseph Hovendon and wife Wendy Scottsdale AZ, Mary (Hovendon) Guyette and husband Mark Watertown; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
Due to Covid 19 and per Toie’s wishes, Funeral arrangements are private.
Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
