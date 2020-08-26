Walter B. Hovendon, 94, of Ogdensburg

Toie was a member of the United States Navy and a World War II veteran, serving his country from 1944-1946 and being awarded the American Theater Campaign Medal, the Asiatic–Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. He also gave back to his community closer to home. As a baseball coach, he led his teams to win several Watertown city championships. He served as an usher for many years at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Waddington, where he was a parishioner as well. Additionally, he donated over 50 gallons (360 pints) of blood through the Red Cross during his lifetime.