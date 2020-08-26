Watertown police investigate armed home invasion

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City Police are investigating an armed home invasion that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.
City police said multiple masked intruders entered the home at 508 Cooper Street at around 10:20 p.m.
Police said a weapon was displayed and items were stolen, but wouldn't disclose further details.
According to police, one person suffered a cut to the head and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. The person was later released.
Police said the intruders fled on foot.
No arrests have been made, but police said there are persons of interest who will be interviewed.
