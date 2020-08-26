Woman struck by pickup truck in Watertown crosswalk

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 75 year old woman was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a busy street in downtown Watertown Wednesday.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the crosswalk at Arsenal and Arcade streets near Public Square.
Police said the woman was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a pickup and fell to the ground.
She suffered abrasions, police said, and a 7 News crew could see first responders focusing on her leg.
The woman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. Police said she was in stable condition.
A witness said it happened so quickly - and it rattled her so much - she needed to find a place to sit down.
