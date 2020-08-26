Woman struck by pickup truck in Watertown crosswalk

By 7 News Staff | August 26, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 5:17 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 75 year old woman was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a busy street in downtown Watertown Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the crosswalk at Arsenal and Arcade streets near Public Square.

Police said the woman was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a pickup and fell to the ground.

She suffered abrasions, police said, and a 7 News crew could see first responders focusing on her leg.

The woman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. Police said she was in stable condition.

A witness said it happened so quickly - and it rattled her so much - she needed to find a place to sit down.

