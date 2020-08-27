Antwerp man allegedly sent sexually explicit videos to girl in undercover sting

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 37 year old Antwerp man is accused of sending sexually explicit videos of himself to a 14 year old girl, who turned out to be an undercover cop.
State police charged Talfourd Wynne II of 25 Mechanic Street with a felony count of first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.
Wynne is accused of communicating over the internet with an undercover police officer who was posing as 14 year old girl.
According to police, he sent the girl images and videos of himself performing sexual acts through a social media app. Wynne is also accused of attempting to meet with the girl to engage in sexual acts.
He was issued a ticket to appear in Antwerp Town Court on September 22.
