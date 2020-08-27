Archaeologists to investigate Horse Island’s role in War of 1812

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Archaeologists will investigate an island near Sackets Harbor.
Horse Island is where British forces landed in 1813, fought American volunteers, then advanced on Sackets Harbor with fierce fighting before eventually retreating.
Now the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation says it has won a $50,000 federal grant for an archaeological survey of the island.
Plans call for the island to eventually become part of the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.
