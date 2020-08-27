Burrville Cider Mill opens for season

BURRVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 9 month wait is finally over as the Burrville Cider Mill opened its doors Thursday.
Cars were parked all the way down the hill and the line was long as people waited to get their hands on some apple cider and doughnuts.
The Burrville Cider Mill is the oldest building in Jefferson County. Built in 1801, the commercial production of cider started back in the 1930s.
They have 2 doughnut machines running at all times and they press apples 4 times a week to have cider ready for customers.
“It’s 3 months of chaos. We have a ton of fun and then we shut down and we can’t wait until we open back when fall runs around again. There is a few extra things that we have added in but really it’s just come on out to the cider mill and enjoy the fall,” said Greg Steiner, owner.
Steiner says they have hand sanitizer and signs posted to encourage people to wear masks while they wait.
