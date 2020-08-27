Charlie Parker 100th Birthday Musical Celebration

Charlie Parker is turning 100! Our celebration of his legacy includes live-streamed performances by Immanuel Wilkins, Godwin Louis, and more from Dizzy’s Club #JazzFromHome. In addition, audiences will enjoy sessions of A Closer Listen that unpack Charlie Parker’s influence and legacy. Hosted by Seton Hawkins and Yunie Mojica, this series will explore Bird’s early recordings, the iconic Charlie Parker with Strings sessions, recordings of the late 1940s including Charlie Parker backed by Machito and his Afro-Cubans, and so much more. Celebrate the centennial of this boundary-defying bebop pioneer!