Free Narcan training being offered in Lowville on Monday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County agencies are teaming up to offer free Narcan training at the Town Hall Theater in Lowville.
It’s in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday.
Leah Schneider from Credo says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase of of overdoses in the county.
“It is so important to talk about it and bring awareness to it so it reduces the stigma and more and more individuals that are struggling will reach out for help,” she said.
People can also take pictures under the theater’s marquee for a social media campaign.
The event will run from 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 31. It’s free and open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.