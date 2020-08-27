Gene R. Davis, 81, of Massena

Gene is survived by his wife, Pauline (Aumell) whom he married in 1994; his children, Tracie Prashaw of Gouverneur; Jeff Davis of Gouverneur; and Kimberly Myatt of West Chazy; his stepchildren, James and Aaron Larrow, both of Massena; his grandchildren, Jared Prashaw and Rachael Fuller of Gouverneur; 7 step grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Cole of Georgia; his brother, Stanley and Carol Davis of Heuvelton; and many nieces and nephews.