Jan S. Slodkowski, 72, of Watertown

Due to COVID a funeral mass for Jan will be held at his family’s convenience at St. Anthony’s Church and there are no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Jan’s name may be made to either St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St. or Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.