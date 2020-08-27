7 new coronavirus cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 2 new cases Thursday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 233 cases of COVID-19 and performed 16,319 tests.
No one is hospitalized, 9 people are in mandatory isolation, 24 are in mandatory quarantine and another 484 are in precautionary quarantine.
Lewis County reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 62
There are now 5 people in isolation; 84 are under quarantine.
The county has performed 7,805 tests on 4,362 people. There were negative results for 7,727 and results are pending for 16 more.
Since the pandemic began, 57 people in Lewis County with COVID-19 have recovered.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 2 new cases Thursday for a total of 267.
Five cases are described as active.
Officials said no one is hospitalized and 258 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 40,788 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.