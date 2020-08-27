North country native hunkers down to weather hurricane

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (WWNY) - A north country native and her family spent the night waiting for Hurricane Laura to arrive.
Lowville native Megan Sisson, her husband, and two children live in League City, Texas, just miles away from where thousands of homes were forced to evacuate.
Sisson and her family know how these storms go, having experienced several since they moved to Texas in the early 2000s.
“They usually seem to fall for some odd reason in the middle of the night so your biggest concern is what you’re going to wake up to,” she said. You’re nervous all night to make sure that everybody else is ok. Just keep us in your thoughts and prayers and I don’t know why, but i think we will be okay.”
Sisson's home is about 80 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana, which experts expect to see catastrophic damage.
Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana and Texas overnight, coming ashore as a powerful category 4 storm. It has since weakened to a category 2 with 110-mph winds.
The National Hurricane Center had been warning of an “unsurvivable storm surge.”
7 News will check in with the Sisson family Thursday. We’ll update their story both online and on-air.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.