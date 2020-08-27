Off & on rain for much of the day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country will be getting some much-needed rain Thursday.
Rain will be on and off with the heaviest downpours likely ending by around 11 a.m. Lighter popup showers will likely be with us through the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It will be 75 and partly sunny on Friday. There’s only a 20 percent chance of rain.
Showers will be on and off on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
It will be mostly sunny on Sunday and sunny on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days.
It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and in the upper 70s. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.
