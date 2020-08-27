Robert L. McKeever, Sr., 79, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert L. McKeever, Sr., 79, of Mechanic Street, passed away, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.
Born on August 21, 1941 in Gouverneur, NY, he was a son of Leonard J. and Zelda M. Putman McKeever. He attended Indian River Central Schools.
Robert was in the Army Reserves from 1958-1966 and he was on active duty from July to December 1959.
He married Patricia A. “Patty” Thornton on January 23, 1975. A prior marriage to Carol Beirman ended in divorce.
Robert was truck driver for 25+ years, hauling cars for Anchor Motor Freight, Wellesley Island, NY, later known as Leaseway Transportation. He was owner and operator of the Antwerp Tavern, for a time. Also working for St. Regis Paper, Deferiet, NY and Sanders Roofing and Sheet Metal Co., Antwerp, NY. After retiring, he worked at plowing the airport and seasonal work on Fort Drum, NY.
He was a 54-year member of the Philadelphia American Legion, Robert Markwick Post No. 798.
Robert enjoyed basketball in his youth, softball leagues, helping his friends on the farm, just being out on the tractor, watching sports, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He was especially proud of his time with the Border League Basketball Team, Philadelphia, as well as his winning season on the Brownville Post No. 588 American Legion softball team.
Survivors include he wife of 45 years, Patty; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert L., Jr., and Jeanne McKeever, Maryland; a daughter and son-in-law, Shawna and Richard “Ike” Stone, Theresa, NY; three grandchildren, Gavin McKeever, Gouverneur, NY, Leonard McKeever, Maryland, Chelsea Stone, Theresa, NY; two step-grandchildren, Zachery and Paige Stone; four siblings, Gary and Karen McKeever, Theresa, NY, Carol and Charlie Goeke, Brushton, NY, John and Cindy McKeever, Antwerp, NY, Terry and Barb McKeever, Philadelphia, NY; a sister-in-law, Barbara McKeever, Sackets Harbor, NY; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents, a son, Clint D. McKeever and a brother, Donald McKeever, all passed away previously.
Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Evans Mills, NY. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or the Indian River Athletic Booster Club, 32925 US Rt. 11, Philadelphia, NY 13673 in Memory of Clint D. McKeever.
