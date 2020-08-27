Ronald Charles Hogue, 73, of Watertown

Ron graduated from General Brown High School in 1965, where he played basketball, earning several trophies and a college scholarship. Ron instead chose to serve in the military and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966 as a Radioman specializing in communications technology. He was released from active duty with the Navy Seabees after serving 21 months in Vietnam; 18 at Da Nang and 3 at Hoi An with Mobile Construction Battalion 58. While in Vietnam, he earned the Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Fleet Marine Combat Insignia, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.