WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ronald Charles Hogue, 73, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly due to medical issues on August 24, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Born on December 27, 1946 in Red Rock, Ontario Canada, he was the son of the late Joseph D. Hogue and Peggy (Farley) Neville.
Ron graduated from General Brown High School in 1965, where he played basketball, earning several trophies and a college scholarship. Ron instead chose to serve in the military and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966 as a Radioman specializing in communications technology. He was released from active duty with the Navy Seabees after serving 21 months in Vietnam; 18 at Da Nang and 3 at Hoi An with Mobile Construction Battalion 58. While in Vietnam, he earned the Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Fleet Marine Combat Insignia, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
After being honorably discharged from military service, Ron married Nanette Petrie in 1970 and raised their daughter, Nicole. Following his divorce, he met and married Sheri Cook in 1980 and had two children, Heather and Jesse.
Ron worked for the Watertown Fire Department, followed by UPS for many years as a driver and member of the Teamsters Union until his retirement. In his free time, Ron enjoyed fishing and collecting sports memorabilia.
In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brother Michael. Ron is survived by his daughters, Nicole (Paul) Simmons of Watertown, Heather Slover of Tennessee, and his son Jesse (Larissa) Hogue of South Glens Falls. He is also survived by two sisters, Victoria Taylor of Washington, and Kerry (John) Walker of Watertown, as well as several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Military Cemetery in Sackets Harbor. There are no calling hours scheduled. Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
