DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sara Lynn Mehaffy, 41, of Dexter, New York passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Sara was born on August 12, 1979 in Watertown, New York, the daughter of Lynn M. and Brenda (Lamb) Mehaffy.
She graduated from General Brown Central School in 1997. After leaving school, she held various jobs including helping her fiancé operate Lakefront Construction, Dexter.
Sara enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking, writing (especially poetry), drawing and sketching trees. She especially loved being a mother and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her companion of 20 years and fiancé Jon Clement; their children Timothy Lynn and Coby Alexander Clement, both of Dexter; her father Lynn, Dexter; two brothers, Matthew (Denise Cumoletti ) Mehaffy, Adams and Lucas Mehaffy, Dexter; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Brenda in 2018.
A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm prior to the funeral service.
Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation 356 N. Midler Ave. Syracuse, New York 13206.
Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com
