Sara Lynn Mehaffy, 41, of Dexter

She is survived by her companion of 20 years and fiancé Jon Clement; their children Timothy Lynn and Coby Alexander Clement, both of Dexter; her father Lynn, Dexter; two brothers, Matthew (Denise Cumoletti ) Mehaffy, Adams and Lucas Mehaffy, Dexter; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Brenda in 2018.