Stefanik addresses Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik gave a ringing endorsement of President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.
Stefanik spoke for a couple of minutes, referencing some of the historic events that have unfolded in her district.
She also touted her role in defending the president during his impeachment hearings last year.
She also spoke about the American dream, saying she lived it as the daughter of a small-business family.
Here's a portion of her speech:
"We understand that this election is a choice between the far-left Democratic socialist agenda versus protecting and preserving the American dream. President Trump is working to safely reopen our main-street economy. He understands that the engine of our country is fueled by the ingenuity and determination of American workers, entrepreneurs and small businesses."
In advance of her address, Stefanik's campaign had said she would compare President Trump's record versus his opponent's, former Vice President Joe Biden.
But her speech did not offer any specifics on Biden’s record aside from referring to what she called “far-left” and “socialist” policies.
