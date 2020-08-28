Becoming partly sunny & comfortable

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It should be a pretty decent day Friday.
Cloudy skies and patchy fog will give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon.
Highs will be in the low 70s.
It becomes unsettled overnight and rain is likely by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Rain will be off and on for much of the day Saturday. There could be some heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible.
Highs will be in the 70s. Exact temperatures will depend on how much sun we see between the showers.
There’s a small chance of rain Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs close to 70.
It will be in the low 70s and sunny on Monday.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be right around 80 degrees both days.
