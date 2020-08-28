Black River Review - 30th Edition!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Jefferson Community College (JCC) English department has released Volume XXX of the Black River Review (BRR), a journal of poetry, musical arrangements, prose and fine arts online.
The 30th edition of the BRR cover design is a tribute to past cover art of 2014 Morning Light (top left) by Matthew R. Bradley, 2018 Sigyn’s Nerves (top right) by Chelsea Kain, 2017 Homage to Beauty and the Beast (bottom left) by Kairah Savage, and 2016 Oh, What a Beautiful Doll (bottom right) by Logan Laisdell.
Students received Outstanding Contribution awards and $50 cash for their submissions. Outstanding Contribution 2020 award recipients are William Baker of Dexter for his poetry titled Private Harold Wright, Scott A. Lowry of Watertown with his fiction contribution titled The Woodsman, Dennis M. Gordon of Fort Drum for his geometrical art work titled Temple of the Sun, and Madison Shammas of Clayton with her collage titled Pawlitics.
Volume XXX of the BRR features new submissions as well as excerpts from past editions and the winning selections of the 2020 North Country Writers Contest.
The editors of the Black River Review receive submissions from Jefferson students, alumni, faculty and staff.
The Black River Review is sponsored by the JCC English department and Campus Life Committee.
