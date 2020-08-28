Local teacher agrees with making mask-wearing mandatory at schools at all times

TOWN OF TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Should the state mandate people wear masks at all times in schools? Two teachers unions think so.
The New York State United Teachers and American Federation of Teachers unions have called on the Department of Health to do just that.
South Lewis High School biology teacher Michael Comet says he would prefer kids in his class wear a mask at all times too.
Comet, who is also a NYSUT member, says a mask mandate would keep staff, faculty, and their families safe.
And he says, most importantly, it would protect the students.
“We’re trying to keep kids safe. That’s our number one job; always has been our number one job. Any teacher I know would save their children if push came to shove and this is just a different kind of threat that they are up against. So, would I support it? Absolutely, I would,” he said.
In a letter to the DOH, the unions do recognize times when masks could be removed, like to eat or take a designated mask break.
But they say wearing a mask at all other times “should be a non-negotiable condition of reopening a school building.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.