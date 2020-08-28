Missing Your All Star Certificate?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Because of the pandemic we didn’t have an all star reception this year, in 2020. Instead we had an on-air special that aired on July 8 and July 9. As a result of this, students weren’t able to pick up their award certificates in person as they usually do.
I made a concerted effort to make sure students, from all four disciplines: Academic, Arts, Athletes and Career-Tech- received their certificates as a PDF file. I asked for confirmation from students, teachers or parents when they received the certificate, but not every one sent an e-mail back.
I may not have had the right e-mail address for every person involved, or perhaps students didn’t check their e-mail.
If you are a student, or parent or friend or relative of a North Country 7News All star and haven’t received your certificate please send me an e-mail and notify me.
Craig Thornton
cthornton@wwnytv.net
