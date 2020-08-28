4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 1 new case Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 234 cases of COVID-19 and performed 16,432 tests.
No one is hospitalized, 8 people are in mandatory isolation, 31 are in mandatory quarantine and another 397 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 2 new cases Friday for a total of 269.
Six cases are described as active.
Officials said no one is hospitalized and 259 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 41,317 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 63.
There are now 6 people in isolation; 81 are under quarantine.
The county has performed 7,907 tests on 4,395 people. There were negative results for 7,830 and results are pending for 14 more.
