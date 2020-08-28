NNY school to start year with remote learning only due to coronavirus concerns

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A school district just outside the tri-county area is going to start school with remote learning only because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and others are in quarantine.
Salmon River Central is in northern Franklin County and competes athletically with many St. Lawrence County schools.
Superintendent Stanley Harper said in a letter to the district that the school originally planned to start with a hybrid schedule on September 8 that included both in-classroom and online learning.
“As you are aware, on Wednesday we were notified that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote. “As a result, there have been a significant number of our staff that have since been quarantined.”
Harper said in-person instruction will be delayed until September 21 because “I recognize that people have legitimate fears, and I want to provide additional time to help ease those fears and make reopening for in-person instruction as successful and safe as possible.”
He said students and families will receive information from school principals as soon as possible about remote instruction, iPad and Chromebook distribution, and materials.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.