Patricia R. Mathews, 69, of Potsdam, NY

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Patricia R. Mathews, age 69, of Potsdam, NY passed away on August 26th at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Friends may call on Sunday, August 30th from 1-3 pm at the Garner Funeral Service.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11am at Beach Plains Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or to Multiple Sclerosis Association. Condolences online can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Patricia is survived by her husband Joseph Mathews; son Michael Morehouse; daughters Sara Ashley and husband Brad Ashley, Laurie Brownell and companion Scott Miller; sister Anne LaBaff; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Patricia R. Mathews was born February 27, 1951 in Potsdam, NY to the late Howard and Elizabeth Mae Harris Russell. She was a 1969 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. She had a marriage to Byron Morehouse that ended in divorce. She then was married on July 12, 1994 to Joseph H. Mathews.
Patricia was a social butterfly. She loved going to the casino and enjoyed playing Bingo. Her and her husband Joe have been members of the Crary Mills Tritown Community Center for over 30 years.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.