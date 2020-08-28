Potsdam holds event to coincide with March on Washington

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - People in Potsdam took to the street Friday evening in support of the March on Washington.
The event happened in front of the post office on Elm Street, coinciding with what’s happening in our nation’s Capitol as people commemorate the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
Thousands gathered at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality.
Organizers of the event in Potsdam say 1963 was a good start, but so much remains to be done.
“I will not stop until we find change, until people make a difference,” said Mal Brewster, SUNY Potsdam student.
“I believe in the strugggle that Dr. King talked about for racial justice and economic justice. … And I’m also here to honor my father who attended the original march on Washington in 1963,” said John Collins, Canton resident.
