State marks record-low coronavirus infection rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has conducted 8 million COVID-19 tests and, on Thursday, marked its lowest infection rate since the beginning of the pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday morning that a record-low .65 percent of the nearly 98,000 tests reported to the state Thursday were positive.
The state has now gone three weeks with rates below 1 percent.
Because of the illness, three people died on Thursday, 478 were hospitalized, 122 were in intensive care, and 51 were on ventilators.
