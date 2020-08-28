State marks record-low coronavirus infection rate

WWNY- COVID-19 Updates (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | August 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 11:16 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has conducted 8 million COVID-19 tests and, on Thursday, marked its lowest infection rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday morning that a record-low .65 percent of the nearly 98,000 tests reported to the state Thursday were positive.

The state has now gone three weeks with rates below 1 percent.

Because of the illness, three people died on Thursday, 478 were hospitalized, 122 were in intensive care, and 51 were on ventilators.

