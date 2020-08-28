Watertown Boxing Club looks for new home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Boxing Club is an organization without a home. COVID-19 regulations have forced the club to make a move.
It was a perfect fit when the Watertown Boxing Club set up shop at the old Starbuck Arena.
The former home of boxing in Watertown seemed to be the perfect place for the club, but after six years and a pandemic, the boxing club is losing its home.
“We kinda gotta move because the guidelines that New York state come out with, can’t really comply at the building we’re at,” club owner John Pepe said. “Just to comply with what New York state wants, it’s just going to make it impossible for us to stay there.”
The reason the current home of P&M construction is no longer suitable is the ventilation system.
“It’s just so big of a building, it wasn’t really practical to put that there,” Pepe said.
Pepe is now reaching out to the community for help finding a new home.
If you can help the club, give Pepe a call at 315-783-4980.
