Watertown’s library selling books by the bag

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is selling books by the bag.
With COVID-19, the library can’t have its regular book sales, so workers came up with another idea.
They’re filling bags with used books and labeling them by genre and author.
People can then buy a big or small bag and be surprised with the books inside.
“This money is helping us fund-raise like we normally would do with our book sale sales. So in the meantime, it’s just helping get these books into new hands and then generate that little bit of income that helps keep the library going,” said Amanda Tehonica, reference librarian.
People can call or message Flower Memorial Library to reserve a bag of books.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.