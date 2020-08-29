A few showers tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A cold front will move through tonight which will bring the chance for a few showers overnight.
We have been seeing breezy conditions all day today because of an area of low pressure out to the west. As this low pressure moves to the NE tonight our winds will slowly start to become less breezy. Will still be slightly breezy tomorrow but only gusting to 15 to 20 mph where today winds have been gusty close to 30 mph.
Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a few lingering showers possible.
The rain should clear out by Monday leaving us with sunny and cool conditions.
Rain will return to the forecast by mid-week as another cold front moves through.
