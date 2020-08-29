Gordon Ralph Reynolds, 69, of Watertown

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Carthage Church of the Nazarene, located at 960 State Street in Carthage from 11:00am to 1:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm in the Church with Jamie McBride, pastor of the church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Great Bend. Please follow the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required in church and please follow the social distancing rules and all the New York State requirements. Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com