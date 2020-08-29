Michael J. LaFontaine, 73, formally of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The graveside service for Michael J. LaFontaine will be 1:00pm Monday, August 31st at the Smithville Cemetery, Smithville. Michael, 73, passed away Sunday, August 23rd in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Born in Watertown December 18, 1946, Michael was a son to John and Margaret (Collins) LaFontaine. He was educated in the Sackets Harbor School District.
Following graduation Michael worked for Miller’s Brewery in Fulton for 18 years. He then moved to Tennessee where he was employed by Exide Battery for 11 years, and Wal-Mart for 5 years.
Michael was a member of the Smithville Fire Department & Fire Police. He enjoyed attending classic car shows.
He is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Terri Parsons; children, Aaron Parsons of Virginia, Amber and Anthony Cowan of Tennessee; grandsons, Anthony, Darien; and sisters, Deborah Skogen of Virginia, Christine LaFontaine of New York, Carol (Richard) Horning of Texas, Mary (Gary) Cornell of Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Smithville Fire Department, 13727 County Road 63, Adams, New York 13605.
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
