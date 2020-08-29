Neighbors detail attack at Norfolk home, State Police investigating

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - It wasn’t one attack, but two attacks Friday night at an apartment at 75 West Main St. in Norfolk. Neighbors say a man and his mother were targeted. A would-be rescuer was also hurt. And the in the midst of it all, a shot was fired.
Edward Seror lives in another apartment in the same house. He told 7 News reporter Keith Benman that first attack happened around 6 p.m. Friday.
“Six of them tried to break in,” Seror said. “They hit the old lady with a baseball bat.”
But Seror says the suspects didn’t seem to find who they were looking for, so they left.
“When it got dark, three of them came back, shattered the window and their front door,” Seror said.
Seror said he called 911. When he was done with that, he went to defend his neighbors.
“They already had the kid half-beaten.”
Seror says the mother was being held in the bathroom. At some point in the melee, a shot was fired.
“Sorry we missed. But the kid that was getting beat fired the gun,” Seror said.
Family members said the 20-year-old man is in stable condition at Canton-Potsdam hospital. Seror said the 20-year-old has injuries to his lungs and a stitched-up face. The man’s mother has been released from the hospital. Seror was also injured.
“One of them smashed me in the face with a club. Some kind of club. Right here. Split my lip open. Put my tooth through my cheek,” Seror said.
State police are investigating. They have only said they are investigating a burglary that occurred on West Main at 11:30 Friday night. The Sheriff’s department confirms it was looking for suspect vehicles.
Officials had not reported apprehending anyone as of Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call state police.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.