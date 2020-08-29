New lows for statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo’s office is reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to lows not seen since mid-March.
In the last 24 hours, 458 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID-19. Forty-eight of those patients require a ventilator to breathe.
The state is reporting 7 people have died from the virus over the past day.
Additionally, New York has now gone 22 days with COVID-19 infection rate below 1%. Out of all the coronavirus tests evaluated in the last 24 hours, 0.67% returned positive.
“As the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release Saturday.
