People head to Brownville for garage sale deals

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Looking for cheap back to school clothes or knickknacks for your house? A visit to Brownville may need to be on your list this weekend.
From 1 dollar shirts to 50 cent winter accessories, there was something for everyone.
Cars were lined up and down the streets while people looked for the perfect deal.
The garage sales usually happen during General Brown weekend, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
April Bennett says she was upset when the garage sales got canceled earlier this summer.
“We look forward to it every year, so we were happy that they were able to hold them,” Bennett said. “We had a great day yesterday. We are hoping the rain holds off a little longer today, but yes it’s nice to be able to do that annual purge.”
There are 36 garage sales happening across the village, along with some listed in Glen Park and Dexter.
Mike Walrath is selling everything from Christmas decorations to antique dolls.
“We’re trying to get rid of stuff here because my in-laws passed away in the last year and this is stuff out of their house,” Walrath explained.
Bennett plans to give any items she can’t sell to those who need it most.
“Usually, we like to donate things to the urban mission that we don’t sell. This year we aren’t quite sure. We are probably going to donate some things to local churches- clothes and things that they are still accepting,” Bennett said.
The Brownville garage sales continue Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
